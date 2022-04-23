Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 2,900 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,511.79 ($45.69).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,699.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,392.88 ($18.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,798,960.76).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

