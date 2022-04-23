Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €191.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.86.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

