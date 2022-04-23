Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €191.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.86.
Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.