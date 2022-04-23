Dev Protocol (DEV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,084.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $11,084.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

