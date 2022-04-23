Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2,533.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 168,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

