DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $27.77 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $110,620.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,038,027 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.