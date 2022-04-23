Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.85) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.13) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,132 ($53.76).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,897 ($50.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,738.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,774. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($49.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($10,759.09). Insiders purchased a total of 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

