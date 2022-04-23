Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at Societe Generale

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average is $203.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Diageo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

