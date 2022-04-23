Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.57

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.57 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.79). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.57), with a volume of 29,969 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 332.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of £114.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,170.00.

In related news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi purchased 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($19,639.03).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

