Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -147.61% N/A -76.32% Core Scientific N/A -54.22% -9.36%

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 0.90 -$16.68 million ($0.19) -0.42 Core Scientific $544.48 million 3.64 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digerati Technologies and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of 17.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.13%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

