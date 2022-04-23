DinoX Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, DinoX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One DinoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. DinoX has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $644,533.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

