DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.44.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. The business had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.