disBalancer Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $141,768.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.43 or 0.07402985 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.63 or 0.99713342 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,089,603 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

