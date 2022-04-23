Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DG traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.81. 1,659,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,274. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.
Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
