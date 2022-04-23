Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Dominion Energy posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,598. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

