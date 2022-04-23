Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.08.

DOV opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

