Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $623.45

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.45 ($8.11) and traded as high as GBX 803.53 ($10.45). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 787 ($10.24), with a volume of 708,071 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.03) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.56).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 726.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.03), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($213,484.54).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

