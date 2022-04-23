Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRETF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

