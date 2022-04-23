Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 89 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 8,309,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.