Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $39.84. 17,718,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,783,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

