Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.