Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $298,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.26.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

