Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.44.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $13.26 on Friday, reaching $351.18. 2,968,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

