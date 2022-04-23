Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $4.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.11. 4,043,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.