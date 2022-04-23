Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 113,350 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 305,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,923. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

