Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will post $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the lowest is $6.38 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $26.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.91 billion to $27.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.28. 3,185,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

