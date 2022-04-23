Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.28. 3,185,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.