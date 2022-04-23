Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
