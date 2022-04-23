Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

EBMT opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $144.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

