Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post sales of $401.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

EXP stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.77. 388,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,870. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

