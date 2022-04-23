Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 888.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

