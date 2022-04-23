Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 39,754 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 6.23% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $188,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 289,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.24 and a 52 week high of $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.