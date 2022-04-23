Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NTRS traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,698. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

