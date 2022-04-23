Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

