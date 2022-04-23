Earnest Partners LLC Buys 18,419 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $143,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $10.95 on Friday, reaching $534.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,926. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

