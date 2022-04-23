Earnest Partners LLC Buys 34,013 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,838,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,478,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

