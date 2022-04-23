Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,159 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $86,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

