Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $16.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

