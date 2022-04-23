Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,518 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $159,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,182,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

