Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 317,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,969,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.90. 1,664,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average of $258.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.