Earnest Partners LLC Has $136.57 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,034 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.44% of SouthState worth $136,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SouthState by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SouthState by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,543. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

