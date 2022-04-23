Earnest Partners LLC Has $226.60 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120,354 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $226,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.88. 202,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

