Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,195 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.58% of United Bankshares worth $120,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 424,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

