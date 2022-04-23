Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 7,508,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,623. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

