Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,821,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 305,637 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $96,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after buying an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 326,265 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,309,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,989,496. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.2191 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 85.20%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.