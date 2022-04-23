Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 546,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $20.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.63. 956,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,317. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.02. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

