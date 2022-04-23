Earnest Partners LLC Sells 557 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 29,978,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,190,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.