Earnest Partners LLC Sells 7,405 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Littelfuse worth $198,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

