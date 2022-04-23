East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

