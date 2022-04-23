East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.
EWBC stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,757. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
