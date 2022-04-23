Eastman Chemical’s (EMN) Peer Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

